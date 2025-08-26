Centre allocates over Rs 44 crore to Tripura, Mizoram under Finance Commission grants

The Union government has released the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Untied Grants for Rural Local Bodies in Mizoram and Tripura for the financial year 2025–26.

According to reports, Mizoram has received Rs 14.2761 crore for 827 eligible village councils as part of the 2023–24 grants, while Tripura has been allocated Rs 29.75 crore for 606 eligible Gram Panchayats, 35 Block Panchayats, 8 Zilla Parishads, along with all 587 Village Committees and 40 Block Advisory Committees of the state, as part of the first installment of Untied Grants for the financial year 2025–26.

“Government of India through Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti recommends release of XV-FC Grants to States for Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) / Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). These allocated grants are recommended and released in 2 installments in a financial year”, the statement reads.

The Untied Grants will be utilized by RLBs/ PRIs for location-specific felt needs, under the Twenty-Nine (29) Subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

“While the Tied Grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and fecal sludge management in particular and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling”, it added.