Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Tripura on two-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Thursday, June 4 for a two-day official visit after inaugurating the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha received the Union Home Minister at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport upon his arrival in the state.

According to West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Union Home MInister Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Pushpabanta Palace Hotel at the Old Raj Bhavan premises in Agartala on Friday.

"During his visit, the IUnion Home Minister will also chair a high-level review meeting at the Border Security Force (BSF) Headquarters in Shalbagan. The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, DGP Anurag Dhankar, Inspector General of BSF Tripura Frontier Princi Rani, along with other senior administrative and security officials", said the DM.



Meanwhile, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across Tripura, particularly in West Tripura district, to ensure the smooth conduct of the Home Minister's visit.