TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma on March 23 said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be announcing the name of the interlocutor on March 27 who will study and examine TIPRA Motha’s demand for a ‘constitutional solution’ to the issues and problems of Tripura’s 14 lakh tribals.

Speaking exclusively to India TodayNE, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma said that Union Minister Amit Shah called him and confirmed that an interlocutor will be appointed on March 27 who will be taking over the issue of Tipraland demand and look for a ‘constitutional solution’ for the same.

"Amit Shah categorically assured me that by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of tripura . I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me", said Pradyot Manikya while speaking to India TodayNE exclusively.

An assurance to this effect was given during a meeting held on March 8 in Agartala between Union home minister Amit Shah, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, party leader Bijoy Hrangkhawl, and the party's 13 newly elected MLAs. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP president JP Nadda, and Tripura counterpart Manik Saha were also in attendance.

After the meeting, Pradyot said the Home Minister has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura.

“An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame. I thank the Home Minister for understanding the genuine problems of the Son of the soil. We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitation in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected. Issues such as alliance and cabinet were never discussed only the interest of our dopha was discussed”, he said.



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