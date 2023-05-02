Tripura to get eight heliports and new airport as Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia writes to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. The central government has approved the construction of eight heliports in Tripura under the UDAN 5.1 scheme proposed to be launched on May 15th, 2023, in various districts. These heliports will be constructed in Matabari, Amarpur, Narikel Kunj in Gomati district, Raipassa in Dhalai district, Maicherra in South District, Khantiang, Kawnpui, and in Jampui in North district.

Additionally, flight services from Kailashahar in the Unakoti district will also be introduced. The Kailashahar airport, which had been defunct, has been identified for bidding under the UDAN 4.2 round for the operation of RCS flights. The routes that have been finalized are Kailshahar to Kolkata to Kailshahar for alliance air and Kailshahar to Agartala to Kailshahar for big charters.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha also requested the Union Minister of Civil Aviation to install a statue of Maharaj Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya in the new terminal building of the MBB airport. The union minister has agreed to the request and decided to set up the statue in front of the new terminal building. These developments will further enhance and strengthen air connectivity in Tripura, improving the state's economic growth and development.