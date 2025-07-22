Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia chairs high-level task force meeting to boost handloom and handicrafts in NE

In a significant push to bolster the rich tradition of handloom and handicrafts in the Northeast, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday chaired a high-level task force meeting today with Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur.



The meeting, aimed at fostering sustainable development in the region’s textile and craft sectors, witnessed the participation of Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma, Assam’s Handloom & Textiles Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, and senior officials from Manipur.



Speaking at the meeting, Union Minister Scindia emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing market access, capacity building, and livelihood generation for artisans in the region.



"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Fashion for Environment and Empowerment,’ we are working to strengthen the Northeast’s handloom and handicrafts ecosystem," he said.



The deliberations focused on developing a collaborative roadmap for empowering local artisans, improving infrastructure, and leveraging the region’s cultural heritage to create economic opportunities through sustainable practices.