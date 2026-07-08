Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend Tripura Business Conclave as state seeks fresh investment push

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will visit Tripura on July 9 for a one-day tour, during which he will participate in the Tripura Business Conclave 2026 in Agartala.

Scindia is scheduled to attend the conclave as the chief guest at the International Fair Grounds in Hapania, where he will address industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and policymakers.

The event is aimed at boosting industrial investment, encouraging trade and entrepreneurship, and strengthening links between Tripura's industries and national as well as global markets.

The Union Minister is expected to outline the Centre's priorities for enhancing investment, connectivity, logistics and industrial development across the Northeast, while highlighting plans to unlock the region's economic potential.

The conclave comes as Tripura looks to build on the momentum generated by the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, held in New Delhi, which attracted investment proposals worth nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore for the Northeastern region. Of this, proposals worth around Rs 23,867 crore were earmarked for Tripura. The summit also saw the signing of several memoranda of understanding, many of which have since entered the implementation phase.

Officials said the Tripura Business Conclave 2026 is intended to accelerate the execution of those investment proposals while attracting fresh investments to support industrial growth and create employment opportunities in the state.

The visit is also expected to reinforce the Centre's focus on expanding infrastructure, communication networks, tourism and industrial development across the Northeast under its broader regional development agenda.