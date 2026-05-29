Union Minister Khattar to visit Tripura on May 31, likely to review power infrastructure

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar will visit Tripura on May 31 to participate in programmes marking six years of the PM SVANidhi scheme and is also likely to review the state’s power infrastructure, officials said.

According to the Union Minister’s office, Khattar will undertake a three-day visit to Mizoram, West Bengal and Tripura from May 29 to 31.

During the visit, the minister will hold review meetings with the respective state governments on issues related to the power and urban affairs sectors.

In Tripura, Khattar will participate in celebrations commemorating six years of the PM SVANidhi scheme and interact with beneficiaries from northeastern states at a special programme scheduled to be held in Agartala.

Officials in Tripura said the Union Minister is also likely to review the state’s power infrastructure, visit selected power plants and hold meetings with officials of the Power Department during his stay.

The PM SVANidhi scheme was launched by the Centre to provide affordable working capital loans to street vendors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to promote financial inclusion and digital transactions.

