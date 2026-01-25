Union minister lays Matabari tourism circuit foundation, announces Rs 750 crore for Tripura

Development projects worth Rs 750 crore were announced for Tripura on the final day of a three-day visit by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, with the foundation stone laid for the Rs 450 crore Matabari Tourism Circuit at Narkel Kunja near Dumbur Lake in Gomati district.

The programme was attended by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, while Chief Minister Manik Saha joined virtually.

The Matabari Tourism Circuit aims to connect the Tripura Sundari Temple, Chabimura and Dumbur Lake, positioning the state as a destination for spiritual and eco-tourism. Of the total project cost, Rs 276 crore will be funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The project includes floating jetties, eco-friendly resorts, upgraded tourist facilities and culture-based immersive experiences. Officials said the plan is designed to give the Dumbur region a distinct international tourism identity.

Calling the project a turning point, Scindia said, “Today, we have not merely laid stones; we have laid the foundation for future livelihoods,” adding that it marked the beginning of a new chapter for the state.

The tourism circuit is expected to create between 4,000 and 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, with nearly 30 per cent participation by women. Local self-help groups and youth will be involved in tourism-linked activities, while tour guides will be trained at premier institutions as part of the human resource development plan.

Referring to Dumbur Lake’s natural setting, the Union Minister described the area as a meeting point of nature, culture and spirituality. He said the warmth and hospitality of Tripura’s people remained the state’s strongest asset.

“Tripura is a treasure that must be showcased to the world,” he said, expressing confidence that tourism, along with agarwood, bamboo and infrastructure development, would help the state become self-reliant and a key growth driver in the Northeast.