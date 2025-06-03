Union Health Minister and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda inquired about the flood situation in Tripura as he spoke with state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya.

Due to incessant rainfall, especially in West Tripura, Khowai, and Unakoti districts, several areas in the state have been affected by flooding.

In response, the state government opened 60 relief camps: 48 in West Tripura, 3 in Khowai, 3 in Unakoti, and 6 in North Tripura. These camps are currently sheltering around 2,800 families, comprising approximately 10,600 individuals.

Taking to Facebook, BJP Tripura President Rajib Bhattacharya said, "BJP National President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda spoke to me today over the phone to inquire about the unexpected flood situation caused by the heavy rains in the state over the past few days."

“I informed him about the current situation in the state and he assured that he is always by our side with all kinds of assistance. I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to him for standing by the people of Tripura in every situation,” he added.