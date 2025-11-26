Union minister seeks NHIDCL report on poor condition of Tripura’s alternative highway

Union Minister for Tribal Welfare Jual Oram on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) on the worsening condition of an alternative national highway in Tripura, officials said.

The highway connecting Agartala to Kumarghat via Khowai and Kamalpur—given a facelift by NHIDCL just a year ago—has reportedly deteriorated sharply, with several stretches turning into a “death trap,” according to local complaints.

The issue gained prominence after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha raised concerns in July with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging immediate intervention.

Oram, who arrived in the state on Tuesday and visited Kailashahar in Unakoti district, reviewed the progress of central government–sponsored schemes with senior officials and ministers. During the meeting, Unakoti District Magistrate Tamal Majumder briefed him on the condition of the highway, noting the Union Minister’s dissatisfaction over its rapid deterioration.

Majumder said Oram has sought a formal report from NHIDCL on the status and upkeep of the alternative highway. The minister also expressed satisfaction with the implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes, including those under the Tribal Welfare Ministry, and urged officials to ensure their timely completion.