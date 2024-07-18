Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum, Suresh Gopi has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, for the timely delivery of the famous Queen Pineapples to Kerala for the elephants at Vadakkumnnatha Kshethram Temple, as part of the aanayootu ceremony—a traditional feeding ritual for elephants.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Union Minister Gopi wrote, "Huge thanks to PM @narendramodi ji & Tripura CM @DrManikSaha2 for this sweet gesture! Kerala's elephants loved the GI-tagged Queen Pineapples! This is just the beginning. Let's work together to process & export these delicious fruits!"

He further highlighted Tripura's significant contribution to India's pineapple production, stating, "Tripura, a state flourishing with pineapple power, produces a staggering 8.5% of India's total crop! This is more than just a treat. Sharing Tripura's finest Queen Pineapples is a gesture of love and respect, strengthening the bond between our states."

In response, Chief Minister Saha remarked, "It is an honour for #Tripura. @TheSureshGopi Ji. The visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji has always encouraged us to step towards #EkBharatShresthaBharat. Definitely, the GI-tagged #QueenPineapples are one of the sweetest & I am sure, this will create a separate fan base in the heart of people across the globe."

The Union Minister also extended his thanks to Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and MLA Dipak Majumder for their roles in this successful initiative.