Unique boat rally spreads NIPUN Mission awareness across Tripura’s remote islands

In a unique initiative to take the message of education to the remotest corners of the state, the Tripura School Education Department organised a colourful boat rally on the Dumboor reservoir in Karbook, Gomati district, as part of the ongoing NIPUN Fest celebrations.

The event, held amid the scenic waters of Dumboor — where boats remain the primary mode of transport — saw the participation of 20 beautifully decorated boats and representatives from 15 schools. Each boat carried messages promoting the NIPUN Mission (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy), spreading awareness about the importance of foundational literacy and numeracy among children.

Speaking to India Today NE, Abhijit Samajpati, Nodal Officer of NIPUN Tripura Mission, said, “This one-of-a-kind rally was aimed at ensuring that every child, even in the state’s remotest islands, gets access to education. The boats travelled from Naukaghat to various islands, urging parents to send their children to school.”

The rally, marking the third anniversary of NIPUN Tripura and the fourth anniversary of NIPUN Bharat, was inaugurated by Rajib Dutta, Director of Elementary Education. Commending the enthusiasm of teachers, students, and parents, Dutta said that effective implementation of the NIPUN Mission would strengthen early education, reduce dropout rates, and boost learning outcomes across the state.

He also highlighted that such community-based educational initiatives contribute to reducing child marriage rates and increasing literacy levels in rural Tripura.

Adding colour and cultural vibrancy, tribal students performed traditional songs and dances in the Kokborok language, while a tableau procession on land showcased creative displays inspired by the NIPUN Mission’s themes of learning and inclusion.

Among the dignitaries present were Shyamjoy Jamatia, SDM Karbook; Gamanjoy Reang, SDPO Karbook; Bikram Kishore Jamatia, IS Karbook; noted social worker Atindra Reang; and the Headmaster of Karbook Panjiham School, along with headmasters and teachers from nearby schools.

Since the launch of NIPUN Fest on October 1, Tripura has witnessed over 3,700 rallies and 1,700 street plays, making it a statewide celebration of education and community participation.

With this symbolic boat rally, Tripura has not only reaffirmed its commitment to the NIPUN Mission but also sent a powerful message — that education must reach every child, no matter how distant or isolated their home may be.