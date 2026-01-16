Unity among tribals key to securing future generations: Pradyot Kishore Manikya

Royal scion of Tripura and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on January 16 underscored that the ongoing struggle in the state is not about party politics but about protecting the rights, identity, and future of indigenous communities.

Addressing a programme organised by the Tripur Kshatriya Samaj at Herma Sports Ground in Charilam under Sepahijala district, Pradyot Manikya said the movement being witnessed in Tripura is a commitment to future generations. “This is not a speech and not politics. This is a commitment to our next generation,” he told the gathering.

Emphasising unity as the cornerstone of tribal strength, he urged people not to divide themselves on the basis of clan, community, or religion. “Do not think who is Debbarma, Reang, Molsom, or Uchoi. Do not think who is Hindu or Christian. First, we must love ourselves and each other. Unity (thansa) is the key,” he said.

Referring to Tripura’s royal legacy, Pradyot Manikya said that while Maharaja Bir Bikram once ruled the state, real power today rests with the people. He asserted that unity among indigenous communities could shape the future leadership of Tripura. “If we remain united, the day will come when the king will be from our own tribal community. We can and we will make it,” he said.

He cautioned against divisive forces attempting to weaken tribal unity for political gain. “Many will try to divide us for their own interests, but nothing will come out of it. We are not fools anymore. We understand everything now,” he said.

Highlighting the need to safeguard land rights, education, security, and the future of children, Pradyot Manikya recalled Tripura’s history, stating that unity had once been the community’s greatest strength. He said that during the reigns of Maharaja Dhannya Manikya and Maharaja Ratna Manikya, no external power could defeat Tripura because of unity and collective belief.

Expressing concern over present-day challenges, he noted that despite access to modern facilities and resources, the sense of unity and mutual trust has weakened. “If we fail to unite now, our future generations will suffer. We must think first about our children. They should be the true owners of this state,” he said.

The programme was attended by community leaders from across Tripura and focused on honouring traditional heads while reinforcing unity among indigenous communities.