Unity Promo Fest 2025: Agartala steps up security as Jubin Nautiyal, Sourav Ganguly expected to pull record turnout

Security arrangements across the Tripura capital have been strengthened ahead of December 12's closing ceremony of the Unity Promo Fest 2025, an event expected to draw one of the largest crowds of the season.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on December 11 that the police and administration were treating the finale as a high-priority security operation. “We don’t want any disturbance,” he said after reviewing preparations at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, the main venue.

According to officials, CCTV cameras have been installed across the ground, volunteers and police personnel will be deployed in plain clothes, and additional forces will be positioned at key points in the city. Chowdhury said the inspection team included senior police and tourism officials to ensure that “no issues” arise for the Chief Minister, members of the Council of Ministers, or other dignitaries attending.

The closing ceremony is expected to attract a surge in footfall, with Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal scheduled to perform and Tripura Tourism’s brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly set to make an appearance. Demand for entry passes has exceeded expectations, with the minister noting that people “are demanding more” and expressing hope that the event may set “a new record”.

Chowdhury said final preparations are being completed under the police and district administration’s strict supervision. “We want to cooperate with the police and don’t want any confrontation,” he added.

He later chaired a final review meeting at the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation office in the Palace Compound, where senior officials from the department assessed readiness for what the government expects to be a major showcase event for the state.