Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura and Telangana Governor, Jishnu Dev Verma, unveiled his latest book titled 'Master of Time', which intricately narrates the rich history of Tripura.

The book, spanning from the time of Mahabharata to the partition era, offers a captivating portrayal of Tripura's past not through dry historical facts but as a story designed to engage the modern reader, especially the youth.

Dev Varma who is also Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura unveiled his book at the Agartala Book Fair on Friday where he attended a book signing program as well.

Speaking at the event, Dev Verma emphasised that while Master of Time is based on the historical timeline, it is not a traditional history textbook.

“Instead, it is written in a narrative form that brings the history of Tripura alive, with vivid descriptions and over 300 pages enriched with historical photographs. This book is meant to present the history of Tripura like a story, making it more accessible and engaging for the younger generation,” he said, adding that his intention was to offer a new perspective on the region’s history.

He highlighted that the book also sheds light on several secrets of the Raj Andar and the princely regime of Tripura, an intriguing topic for readers interested in the nuances of the state's past.

His approach contrasts with the conventional history textbooks, which often fail to capture the imagination of young minds.

Dev Verma believes this unique narrative style will attract readers and provide a clear and engaging picture of Tripura's history to those keen on learning more about the region.

Additionally, Dev Verma reflected on his previous publication, Views, Reviews, and Poems, a collection of poems covering a variety of topics.



He expressed satisfaction at signing copies of Master of Time and shared his hopes that the book will inspire a deeper connection to Tripura’s heritage among readers.