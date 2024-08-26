The chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Dr. Mohan Yadav, along with former Chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma have extended support to the flood victims in Tripura by donating in generous amounts.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed that the CM Mohan Yadav has donated Rs 20 crore for the relief of flood victims, while CM Yogi Adityanath has contributed Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, Pradyot who is also the royal scion of Tripura has donated Rs 10 lakh. He stated on X that Tripura has been severely affected by the recent floods and there are thousands who are homeless and have their properties destroyed.

“Many have lost their lives - yet media which was rightfully so concerned about the floods in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are silent and indifferent towards our region and state. Regardless I am donating 10,00000 (Ten Lakhs) towards the relief efforts in the recent floods . I am appealing to all those outside the state who agree that we in Tripura need help that if you can spare some time please help us help those affected in this devastating floods . In this time of crisis we must rise above party politics , community, religion and ethnicity and work together in our efforts . Those who want to contribute through our organisation from outside the state can do so at this account”, he added.