UPA era marked by scams; BJP will form government in Bengal soon, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday said the UPA era was marked by widespread corruption and major scams, asserting that the BJP is poised to form the next government in West Bengal to end what he described as “jungle raaj.”

He was speaking at a programme in Takarjala under the West District, where 135 voters from 42 families joined the BJP.

Welcoming the new members, Dr. Saha said they had made the right decision at the right time, which he believed would further strengthen the party. He highlighted the BJP’s expanding footprint across India, noting that the party is now forming governments in most states.



He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for driving welfare initiatives for the nation, the Northeast, and Janajati communities, including the formation of the DoNER Ministry to accelerate the region’s development.

The Chief Minister said he would be travelling to Bihar to attend a swearing-in ceremony and remarked that the state, once associated with “goonda raj and corruption,” has witnessed significant change under the NDA government. “People don’t want goonda raj, jungle raj, and corruption,” he added.

Reflecting on governance under the UPA, he said the country had suffered several scams and lacked strong leadership. In contrast, he said, the Modi government has ensured national security and strengthened the country. “Before 2014 there was unrest across the country, including in the Northeast. But after 2014 everything has changed,” he said.

Dr. Saha also criticised certain groups in Tripura for allegedly misleading and provoking people, urging them instead to join the BJP. He said the party is committed to the welfare of indigenous communities and claimed that during the CPIM rule, Tripura had witnessed violence and fear. He concluded by expressing confidence that the BJP would soon form the government in West Bengal to restore peace and end “jungle raaj.”