The budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on July 7 took a tumultuous turn as opposition parties, including Tipra Motha, Congress, and CPIM, staged protests demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath.

The MLA had previously been found watching an obscene video during the last assembly session, leading to widespread condemnation. The opposition leaders disrupted the budget speech by the Speaker, demanding immediate action and accountability for the alleged misconduct.

As the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, commenced the budget speech, Opposition Leader Animesh Debbarma raised a significant issue pertaining to BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath. Debbarma pointed out that Nath was caught watching obscene videos during the previous assembly session, yet no action had been taken against him. The opposition leaders expressed their discontent and demanded a prompt response to address the matter.

In response to the Opposition Leader's remarks, the Speaker assured that an answer would be provided regarding the issue raised. However, the opposition parties, dissatisfied with the lack of immediate action, resorted to protesting by descending into the well of the house.

They demanded an immediate and satisfactory response to address the alleged misconduct of BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath. The uproar disrupted the proceedings of the assembly and created an atmosphere of tension and dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has requested the Speaker to suspend five opposition MLAs from today's session for disturbing the house during budget speech of Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

Following which, the Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Biswabandhu Sen has suspended Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Tipra Motha MLA Birshaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma and Nandita Reang and CPIM MLA Nayan Sarkar for today's session