Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra: Tripura's North district launches mission to build 50,000 Soak Pits in two days, to conserve water

In a landmark initiative aimed at promoting water conservation, the District Administration of North Tripura has announced the launch of the “Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra”, an ambitious campaign to construct 50,000 soak pits within just two days — on November 3 and 4.

District Magistrate Chandni Chandran described the drive as a “historic people’s mission” to ensure that every drop of rainwater is saved for the future.

“This is not just a government program — it’s a movement for a water-secure tomorrow,” she said.

She described that Soak pits, though simple in design, play a crucial role in groundwater recharge, reducing flooding, and enhancing soil health and agricultural productivity.

"With minimal cost and effort, each soak pit contributes significantly to sustainable water management" said the DM.

Earlier today, District Officials, including the Additional District Magistrate (PP) and the Swachh Bharat Mission team, demonstrated soak pit construction at the District Magistrate’s residence.

The demonstration video will be shared widely to guide and inspire communities to take up similar efforts across homes, villages, and institutions.

"The campaign’s core message Catch the rain where it falls underscores the importance of community participation in water conservation" she said.

The District Administration has urged citizens, panchayats, schools, and organizations to actively participate in the Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra, making it a collective success and setting a new benchmark for environmental stewardship.