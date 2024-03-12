Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the Vande Bharat Express will soon operate in Tripura once the electrification work of rail lines is completed, which is nearing conclusion.

While laying the foundation stone for the 50-bedded Sub-Divisional Hospital at Jirania in the West District, Dr. Saha mentioned that the condition of hospitals was not as satisfactory in the past, but since the formation of the BJP government, people are now receiving quality treatment from healthcare facilities.

The state government has allocated Rs 41.53 crore for the construction of the 50-bedded Sub-Divisional Hospital.

“Those who are doing the work must maintain the quality. Everything must be of high quality. PM Modi always stresses that we will not compromise on quality. We don’t want any shortages in infrastructure. We have 9 superspeciality facilities services in GB Pant Hospital. Earlier, we had to go outside the state for treatment. Referral cases have also decreased in the state. Many people have come to me seeking help for medical purposes. I have also helped people a lot, but later we thought of doing something more, and so we have launched Chief Minister Jana Arogya Yojona. Till today, around 2.50 lakh people have already enrolled themselves. Our target is 4.15 lakh households," said Dr. Saha.

He said the present state government wants to stay with the people to solve their problems.

“We are setting up more 100 health sub-centers in the state, and the budget has also been allocated. We are working to provide benefits to the last person in society, and in this direction we are making significant strides. We have set up trauma centers and cardiac centers. In all districts, we will establish trauma centers. We are emphasizing infrastructure development and have undertaken substantial efforts for the welfare of the people,” said Dr. Saha.

He mentioned that PM Modi has introduced the Northeast HIRA Model.

“We have the Vista Dome, which we never thought of before. Soon, the electrification of the railway will be completed, and the Vande Bharat Express will commence. PM Modi signifies development, and politics is not needed in development. PM Modi always thinks about the people. Our government is transparent, and we will not engage in corruption, nor will we allow others to do so,” he added.