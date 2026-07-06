VB GRAMG to bring radical changes in villages in next 5 years: Tripura Minister

Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman on Monday, July 6 said that an attempt has been made to bring about radical changes in villages over the next five years under the VB GRAMG scheme.



He said Tripura has won seven national awards for the success of its three-tier Panchayat system. “This year, it has won three national awards. About 80 percent of the Panchayats in the state have been placed in the front-runner category. We want the overall welfare of SCs, STs, women, youth, farmers, and other marginalized sections of society,” the Minister said.



He added that the VB GRAMG scheme has been launched in the country from July 1. “Under this scheme, 125 days of work have been provided, earlier it was 100 days. The wage has been fixed at ₹300. A total of 318 types of work can be undertaken in villages under this project. The aim is to bring about radical changes in rural areas within the next five years. For its success, coordination among Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Gram Panchayat, Village Committees, and government officials is essential,” he said.

The Minister was speaking while inaugurating a one-day state-level workshop on Panchayat Development Plans and 16th Finance Commission grants at the State Panchayat Resource Center in Arundhatinagar, Agartala.



“The state government has taken steps to strengthen every Gram Panchayat and Village Committee in the state, following the ideals of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Dr. Mukherjee said that service should be the main basis of governance. Therefore, public representatives must work with honesty, dedication, and transparency for social welfare,” he added.