Vested interests behind violence between BJP, Tipra Motha; no space for criminals in parties: Pradyot Manikya

Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Sunday, November 23, alleged that some vested individuals who are not affiliated with any political party are creating violence between the BJP and the Tipra Motha Party for their personal benefit and to malign the name of the state before the Centre.

Debbarma said this after visiting a Tipra Motha Party office that was torched at Khumulwng in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and after meeting some injured party workers.

Later, Pradyot said that a conspiracy is being hatched.

“There are certain persons who are working to destroy the relationship between me and the Chief Minister. When the violence occurred, I was in touch with the DGP, and in many places, rumours were spread. Some vested interests, for their own benefit, are working to create violence between the BJP and Tipra Motha. Those who are doing such things were once in CPIM, Congress, IPFT, Tipra Motha, and BJP. They are criminals. They have no party affiliation and no religion. They work for money, and for protection, they keep changing parties,” said Pradyot.

He said that no one from their party would set their own offices on fire.

“We must fight against such goonda elements who have entered our political system. We must work against anti-social elements and ensure they do not get space in any political party. Some people are working to malign our name. I am not interested in such things. I want peace and development in Tripura for both tribal and non-tribal people. In this fight, the common people are the victims. I want to appeal to the public to act against such miscreants, as they have no party and no religion. The police should also take necessary steps. There is no space for violence. The Chief Minister and I have a good understanding, and we do not want to spoil it,” he added.