Paritosh Biswas, the veteran editor of Tripura's first daily newspaper post-independence, passed away on Friday morning at his residence after battling prolonged illness. At the age of 73, he leaves behind his wife and his only son, journalist Sandip Biswas.

Suffering from kidney disorder for the past five years and heart-related issues since 2013, Biswas held the position of editor at Jagaran, Tripura's inaugural daily Bengali newspaper since 1981. Jagaran was established in October 1954.

Initiating his journalism career at the age of 20 during college, Biswas founded the newspaper Khudhartha (Starving). Throughout his career, he earned numerous prestigious awards for his commitment to ethical and objective journalism.

Expressing his condolences, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha stated, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of veteran editor Paritosh Biswas. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace, and my condolences to the bereaved family."

Prominent political figures, including former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jishnu Dev Varma, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, CPM State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress State President Ashish Kumar Saha, and senior Congress legislator Sudip Roybarman, as well as media personalities and organizations, have also mourned the loss of the esteemed editor.

The Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of the state government, Dr. P K Chakraborty, and Director Bimbisar Bhattacharjee paid their respects to Biswas at his residence. His cremation is scheduled for the night after his son returns from Hyderabad.