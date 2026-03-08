Vice President C.P Radhakrishnan says Tripura University emerging as hub of research and innovation

C. P. Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India on Sunday, March 8, said Tripura University has emerged as a vibrant centre of teaching, research and innovation, while highlighting the transformative impact of improved connectivity in the Northeast.

The Vice President, who arrived in Tripura on March 7, attended the 14th convocation ceremony of the university in Agartala.

Addressing the graduating students, Radhakrishnan said he could sense the strong feeling of achievement and pride among students and their families.

“This is my first visit to Tripura after becoming the Vice President of India. Over the past two days, I have travelled through the beautiful states of Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura, and I am delighted to be here in this land of rich heritage,” he said.

He also referred to his interaction with Indrasena Reddy Nallu, who described Tripura as a small state with a rich cultural legacy.

Radhakrishnan said the state represents a harmonious blend of royalty, spirituality and indigenous culture, citing its ancient temples, vibrant tribal traditions and festivals. He also visited the revered Tripura Sundari Temple and appreciated the development work being undertaken through joint efforts of the state and central governments.

Praising the growth of Tripura University, he said the institution has made notable progress in high-quality research publications, funded research projects and the development of intellectual property.

“The participation of the university in national research platforms indicates its growing presence in the country’s academic landscape. I am also happy to learn that its faculty members are recognised globally and that the university has produced distinguished alumni working in various fields,” he said.

The Vice President also highlighted the rapid development of infrastructure in the northeastern region under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

“Once travelling from Agartala to Chennai was extremely difficult. Today, with improved connectivity and infrastructure, such journeys can be completed within the same day,” he said, noting that the Northeast is witnessing significant transformation.