Vice President in Tripura: SHGs transform women into confident leaders and nation builders

Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan today said that Self-Help Groups have become a powerful instrument of social and economic empowerment, enabling women to emerge as confident leaders and contributors to the nation’s progress.



The Vice President said this today while interacting with members of Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at International Trade & Fair Centre, Agartala, Tripura on the occasion of International Women’s Day and lauded their contribution to grassroots development and women’s empowerment.



Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said that India has witnessed a major transformation in the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moving from the concept of women development to women-led development.



He noted that Self-Help Groups have become a powerful instrument of social and economic empowerment, enabling women to emerge as confident leaders and contributors to the nation’s progress.

Highlighting the Lakhpati Didi initiative, Radhakrishnan said that around 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups across the country, and more than two crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis.



Appreciating the efforts of the Government of Tripura, he noted that the State has set an ambitious target of creating 1.35 lakh Lakhpati Didis, reflecting the rapid progress being made in women’s empowerment.



The Vice-President also highlighted initiatives such as Namo Drone Didi and the prioritisation of women beneficiaries under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and Ujjwala Yojana, which have significantly improved the lives of women.



Noting the growing achievements of women in education and entrepreneurship, Shri Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that many Lakhpati Didis would soon become Crorepati Didis, further strengthening the nation’s economy.

The Vice-President also visited SHG stalls at the International Trade & Fair Centre, and was briefed about the local products being showcased by Self-Help Groups from various districts.



The programme was attended by the Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu; Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha; Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary of TRLM Abhishek Singh, CEO of TRLM Tarit Kanti Chakma and members of various Women’s Self-Help Groups.