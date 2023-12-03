Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on December 3 claimed that the resounding success of the BJP in three states is the reflection of the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election results.

Addressing the media outside the Tripura BJP headquarters in Agartala, Dr. Saha highlighted the pivotal role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the party's triumph. Earlier in the day, he participated in a jubilant victory rally in Agartala, celebrating the landslide victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Dr. Saha stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the sole individual in the country capable of providing guarantees for the nation's progress, safety, security, women's empowerment, and overall development of farmers and youth.



He credited the victory in the three states to PM Modi's assurance, stating, "This victory was possible because of PM Modi. I also want to express gratitude to karyakartas for their tireless efforts. This outcome reflects the sentiment of 2024, and people are eagerly waiting to vote for the BJP."



Chief Minister Saha extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah for their contributions to the victory.