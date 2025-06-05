The Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, launched on May 29 with an ambitious target to reach out to 1.72 lakh farmers across Tripura, has already connected with 1.1 lakh farmers within just seven days. Officials expect the campaign to surpass its target well before the scheduled deadline.



According to officials from the Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, the campaign has garnered an overwhelming response from both farmers and the general public.



“Today marks the seventh day of the campaign, and we have already reached 1,01,389 lakh farmers. The initiative will continue for 12 working days, with 72 meetings conducted daily across all districts. We are confident of crossing the target of 1.72 lakh farmers,” said a senior department official.



He also highlighted that, as per a central government report, Tripura is effectively implementing the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, with active participation from leaders and public representatives alike.



Meanwhile, inaugurating the campaign at Shalgara village in Gomati district, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath emphasized the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare.



“Tripura has eight Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), which were largely underutilized in the past. These centres are now playing a vital role in guiding farmers. They conduct agricultural research and help farmers choose the right crops and methods for better yields,” said Minister Nath.

He also noted the recent launch of mobile soil testing vans, aimed at helping farmers analyze soil health and optimize cultivation techniques.



“Our government is committed to inclusive development. We are ensuring that farmers are equipped with the right knowledge and tools to reduce costs and increase income through scientific farming practices,” he added.