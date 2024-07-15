Approximately 30 to 40 shops and 20 to 25 houses were completely destroyed in a recent outbreak of violence and arson in the Ganda Twisa sub-division of Tripura's Dhalai district, according to local authorities. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

On July 14, Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A and Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai held a peace meeting to restore confidence among local residents. Officials engaged with local businessmen, encouraging them to reopen the market that had been closed for two days.

DM Vaheed reported that local businessmen presented a four-point charter of demands focusing on security issues. He assured that compensation for affected families would be provided soon, and those in shelters would be relocated back to their homes. Security camps have been established in the affected areas as requested by locals.

SP Rai attributed the violence to heightened emotions following a scuffle on July 7 that resulted in one death. He stated that the situation was brought under control within hours and urged residents not to believe rumours.

The violence occurred in seven locations on the outskirts of Gandacherra. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the July 12 incident and expect to apprehend the mastermind behind the violence soon.

Officials have appealed for peace and assured the public that senior officers and Central Armed Police Force personnel are deployed in large numbers to ensure security. The local administration is working to assess the damage and provide support to those affected by the unrest.