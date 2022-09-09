A day after three BJP supporters were injured allegedly in an attack by CPI (M) cadres at Bishalghar, the ruling party spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee during a press conference Friday evening at the BJP headquarters, said that the attack is ‘an organised one by CPI (M) which has violence in its chromosome’.

He said, “Despite being denied permission, CPI (M) organized the rally, and after it had concluded when the police force had reduced larger number cadres organised the attack with sticks and shovels on three known BJP supporters who were passing by there and without any intimation. This is visible in video clips that they were well prepared in advance and so covered their faces with helmets in order to hide their identity and also prove who is the actual helmet bahini.”

The BJP spokesman said that had BJP supporters had any ill intention of attacking CPIM cadres yesterday at Bishalghar then they would have not been in such less in number rather from the videos it is clear that CPIM supporters indiscriminately attacked them and was prepared for that in advance as were well equipped.

He added the ruling BJP supporters, who were abiding by the party's instructions to avoid all intermediation, had any ill intentions then the scenario at Bishalghar could have been much worst and before the election, the scenario could have turned violent.

Bhattacharjee alleged that senior CPI (M) leaders including state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and local MLA Bhanulal Saha were present there when the cadres attacked the BJP supporters and the police is investigating to find those involved in the incident.

“We have launched a complaint and the police is investigating as the faces of those who organised the attack had covered their faces with helmets. Our party appealed to the security forces to be more prepared and cautious henceforth as the CPIM cadres and leaders may organize such violence adopting new techniques in the future,” said the BJP spokesman adding: “CPI (M) organising political violence is nothing new as violence is part of the party’s ideology. Bishalghar has been a breeding ground of CPI (M) conspired political violence and in the past, there have been several such political violence including the murder of an MLA in which many CPI (M) leaders are still in jail.”

He alleged that before the coming election CPIM is trying to disturb the peace in the state and organize similar incidents of violence all across and accordingly BJP has cautioned its supporters and leaders not to fall into their traps.

Bhattacharjee also appealed to the administration and police to be more alert and take appropriate action against those who organised the attack and also take steps towards avoiding the repetition of such violence in the future.

