A clash between students from two colleges in Tripura turned violent as a dispute arose over the screening arrangement of the movie "The Kerala Story" at Fatikroy Ambedkar College in Unakoti district. The altercation left five students injured, while 10 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to sources, the trouble started when a group of students from Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya approached the principal of Fatikroy Ambedkar College, requesting an alternative venue for the movie screening. However, as the principal was absent, the students resorted to giving their deputation to another professor. This led to a heated argument between students from both colleges, escalating into a violent scuffle within the college premises. The principal's office was also vandalized during the confrontation.

The college authorities promptly informed the local Fatikroy police station about the situation. Recognizing the gravity of the violence, additional police forces, including the Tripura State Rifles, were deployed from multiple police stations to restore order. Unfortunately, five students sustained injuries during the clash.

"The police managed to bring the situation under control and subsequently arrested 10 students from Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya, Kailashahar, for further investigation. This incident has created a tense atmosphere not only within the college campus but also throughout the surrounding area," stated a source familiar with the matter.