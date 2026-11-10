Ameer Shoukin, arrested in connection with an alleged racial slur against an indigenous youth from Tripura, was brought to Agartala from New Delhi on November 10 by a special team of Tripura Police. He will be produced before a court, police said.

Shoukin arrived at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport amid tight security.

Speaking to reporters after his arrival, West Tripura Additional Superintendent of Police Dhruv Nath said a case had been registered at New Capital Complex Police Station over the alleged use of racial slurs against a youth from the state.

"We registered a case at NCC Police Station over the use of racial slurs against an indigenous youth from Tripura. We arrested him and brought him here from Delhi on transit remand. He will be produced before the court," Nath said.

A special Tripura Police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Samudra Debbarma had travelled to New Delhi to arrest Shoukin and bring him to the state to face legal proceedings.

The case stems from a video that went viral on social media, purportedly showing the content creator making derogatory remarks about a young man from Tripura, including comments about his appearance and identity. The video triggered widespread outrage across the Northeast, with political leaders, student organisations and civil society groups demanding legal action.

The Tripura Students Forum-Delhi also approached the police, seeking an impartial investigation into the incident.

Following the controversy, Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the state police leadership to coordinate with Delhi Police and ensure appropriate legal action.

Delhi Police arrested Shoukin on October 22 following an investigation into the viral video. A separate case was also registered at New Capital Complex Police Station in West Tripura district under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The allegations against Shoukin are subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.