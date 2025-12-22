Viveknagar Ramkrishna Mission to introduce foreign language courses: Tripura CM

The Ramkrishna Mission at Viveknagar in Tripura will introduce foreign language courses from the next academic year, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on December 22, marking a significant expansion of the institution’s academic offerings.

Addressing a programme at the Ramkrishna Mission, Saha said the proposal to introduce foreign languages was formally placed before him by Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of Ramkrishna Math and Ramkrishna Mission, Kolkata, and had since received approval. The Chief Minister said the initiative aims to broaden students’ global exposure while strengthening their academic foundation.

The Ramkrishna Mission at Viveknagar currently runs a CBSE-affiliated higher secondary school, which has been declared a cyber-smart school by NITI Aayog and is regarded as an exemplary institute by the state education department. According to Saha, the proposed courses may include Japanese, Chinese and Spanish, among other foreign languages.

He stated that the courses would be introduced at Viveknagar beginning next year, adding that the initiative reflects the Mission’s commitment to holistic and forward-looking education. The Chief Minister praised the Ramkrishna Mission for its long-standing role in providing quality, value-based education and shaping disciplined, socially responsible citizens.

Earlier in the day, Saha also handed over a Rotary Mobile Dental Clinic to the Mission. The mobile unit, costing ₹60 lakh, has been provided by the Rotary Club and is equipped with modern facilities to treat dental ailments. The initiative is expected to enhance access to dental care in remote and underserved areas of the state.

The programme was attended by senior officials, representatives of the Ramkrishna Mission and members of the Rotary Club, underscoring a collaborative approach towards education and public health initiatives in Tripura.