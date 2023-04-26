CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on April 17 claimed that people living in far-flung rural hamlets are suffering of severe crises of food, drinking water, and work and have demanded the government to take immediate steps to mitigate the crisis.

Speaking with media, Chaudhury who is also MLA of CPIM said that on April 25 he went to Longtorai Valley for party works and observed that people are suffering from food, work, and water and for which the people are infected with various waterborne diseases.

“In rural hamlets like Chawmanu, Gobinda Bari in Dhalai district and in other hilly areas people suffer a severe crisis of work and food along with drinking water and also suffering with water-borne diseases like malaria, diarrhea. This is not new but it is very unfortunate that even after coming for a second term in government no one from BJP MLAs, or ministers who are busy with their personal work have forgotten to visit the area. During the Bengali festive season, there was no work and even the people didn’t receive their wages”, he alleged.

Chaudhury has claimed that in Thalcherra there is a hospital in which doctors are saying that the hospital would be closed for some days.

“During the then left front government we used to distribute drinking water in hilly areas using water tankers but after BJP formed government they forgot to distribute water to them. When the election came BJP started providing rice and other foods free of cost to poor people but when the election was over, they stopped it. In the market, the price of rice is around Rs 35 per kg. If there is no work from where these poor people will buy the rice?” he said.

He also slammed TIPRA Motha for keeping mum in the same way as the BJP.

“In this crucial time, no one from the ruling BJP and TIPRA Motha is visiting the rural hamlet. People are living their life without food in the hilly areas. I want to demand that the state government and TTAADC administrations take immediate steps for the people. We will also help them and this is not the time of politics”, he added.

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