Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 10 signalled the beginning of a political partnership between the BJP, TIPRA Motha and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), saying the three parties should work together for the state's development.

Speaking about the relationship between the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the state government, Saha said there was "no difference" between the two and called for closer coordination to address issues affecting tribal communities and the wider population.

"We are together, and we want the Government of Tripura and TTAADC to work jointly for the welfare of the poor and the development of all people," he said.

Saha said disagreements should be resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation, adding that "every problem has a solution through dialogue".

Referring to the appointment of a BJP member as an Executive Member (EM) in the TTAADC, the chief minister said another BJP Member of District Council (MDC) would be assigned an important position in the coming days.

He described the appointments as the beginning of a new understanding between the BJP and TIPRA Motha, while also expressing his intention to bring the IPFT into the arrangement.

"The three of us will work together to build a new Tripura," Saha said, describing the latest developments as a glimpse of the proposed political cooperation.

The chief minister also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', urging political stakeholders to work collectively towards development.

The remarks indicate an effort to strengthen coordination between the BJP-led state government and the tribal-based political parties, particularly in the functioning of the TTAADC.