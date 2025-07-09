‘We need to work to eat’: Tripura residents sidestep nationwide strike call

Despite a nationwide general strike call given by various labour organizations, including 10 central trade unions, normal life in Tripura remained largely unaffected on Wednesday.

The strike, which had been campaigned for extensively by Left-backed labour outfits over the past month, failed to make any visible impact across the state.

In the capital city of Agartala, all shops, offices, courts, schools, and colleges remained open.

The city witnessed regular activity, although the number of vehicles plying on the roads was notably lower than usual. While some drivers operated their vehicles, they admitted to doing so reluctantly, citing economic compulsions.

“We have families to feed and we have to work. If we sit at home it will not going to help us,” said one auto driver.

Similarly, a shopkeeper in Agartala stated that he had no pressure from anyone to shut down but chose to keep his shop open for the sake of livelihood.

"If I don’t open the shop, how will my family eat?" he questioned.

Eyewitnesses and commuters reported sparse passenger presence on the roads.



Even some long-distance buses that departed from terminals like Nagerjala, Radhanagar, and Chandrapur Inter-state bus terminus had to return mid-journey due to lack of passengers.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar confirmed that the strike passed off peacefully without any reports of picketing or disruption.

“The situation remained normal throughout the day. Security forces including CRPF, TSR, and Tripura Police were deployed at key locations to maintain law and order,” he said.

While a few shops did remain closed in support of the strike, the overwhelming picture in Tripura was of daily life continuing without disruption.