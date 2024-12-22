Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday highlighted the BJP government’s efforts in resettling the Bru-Reang community in Tripura, which had long faced neglect under previous administrations.

Addressing a public rally, Shah revealed that the government had provided basic amenities like education and clean water to 40,000 people from the community.

"The people of the Bru-Reang community were living in very adverse conditions. They did not have water, electricity, and toilet facilities," Shah said.

He criticised the opposition parties, stating, "The CPI(M) ruled Tripura for 35 years, and the Congress also ruled the state for many years, but they never worried about the plight of the people of the Bru-Reang community. After the BJP government was formed in Tripura, we settled 40,000 people and made excellent arrangements for education and clean water."

Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 668.39 crore at the Kulai RF Village Ground in the Dhalai district. These projects aim to enhance infrastructure and improve the quality of life in the state.