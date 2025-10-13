“We will not give BJP a single seat”: Pradyot vows to keep national parties out of TTAADC

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, royal scion and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, has set his sights on ensuring a regional party victory in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, signalling a firm stand against national parties.

Addressing a mass joining event at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, where over 1,200 people, mostly former BJP members, joined Tipra Motha, Debbarma said, “If you want to earn money and fame, a national political party is the easiest way. But if you have come here for the betterment of upcoming generations, then a national party won’t give Tiprasa that right.”

He emphasised the party’s goal of electing an indigenous Chief Minister for Tripura and criticised national parties for sidelining local leadership. “There is not a single leader from BJP, Congress, or CPIM who has fought for the Tiprasa. Not a single national party wants to make a Chief Minister from the indigenous community. They want a rubber stamp,” he said.

Debbarma also highlighted delays in local governance, noting that Village Council elections have been pending for nine years. “We have gone to the High Court. The judgment has also been given to conduct VC polls. The State Election Commission also said they would do it, but they didn’t. Now I have moved to the Supreme Court, and I believe SC will give us justice,” he added.

The Tipra Motha chief accused the BJP of trying to weaken his party’s influence. “In the coming TTAADC and VC elections, we will not give BJP a single seat and will defeat them. I want the regional party to win in TTAADC and will not allow a national party there,” Debbarma said, drawing a parallel to Bodoland: “In Bodoland, the world’s biggest party became the smallest party. If they want to be the biggest party, their heart must be big, but their heart is small.”