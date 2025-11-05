“Welfare of indigenous community stands above politics": Pradyot Manikya slams government over VC poll delay

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Wednesday, November 5 reaffirmed that the welfare and future of the indigenous community stand above political affiliations or personal ambitions.





He sharply criticised the BJP-led Tripura government for its delay in implementing the Tiprasa Accord and conducting the long-overdue Village Committee (VC) elections.



After arriving in Tripura, Pradyot said that everyone has been raising the same issues from different platforms as Tiprasa, Nagas, and Mizos, but have never raised their voice collectively as indigenous people in Delhi.



“Now the Tiprasa are not alone, as the Nagas, Mizos, Arunachalis, Manipuris, and Dimasas are with the Tiprasa. Now it will be North East thansa (unity). My only brand is the people, and there is no brand bigger than the future of the people. For me, the interest of my country, my people, and the North East is my brand. I don’t fall in love with brands, but I have fallen in love with my community, which is most important to me,” he said.



Pradyot said that the future of the Tiprasa people is more important than the future of the BJP, Tipra Motha, CPIM, or Congress. “I am not thinking about the party but about our people,” he added.



“On Monday, the hearing for the Village Council will take place. Tripura has sought more time, but the Chief Justice denied giving it. If the state government is ready to conduct the election, then why do we have to move to the Supreme Court? The last election was held in 2016, and now 2026 is approaching. Is this democracy? If they wanted to do it, they could have done it. On the Tiprasa Accord, the Chief Minister and I will have a discussion,” he added.