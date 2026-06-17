West Tripura administration reviews preparations for NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination

In a significant step towards ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination, District Magistrate and Collector of West Tripura, Dr. Vishal Kumar, along with West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, participated in a high-level preparatory meeting convened by the Higher Education Department, Government of Tripura on Wednesday, June 17.

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Tripura JK Sinha and attended by the Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department, members of the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC), District Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs), Tripura Police, the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and other key stakeholders.

"During the meeting, officials held detailed discussions on various aspects of examination management, including security arrangements, transportation and safeguarding of confidential examination materials, deployment of personnel, logistical support, and inter-departmental coordination", said DM.

Emphasis was also placed on strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to maintain the integrity and transparency of the examination process.

Dr. Vishal Kumar reiterated the commitment of the West Tripura District Administration to providing a secure, fair, and hassle-free environment for all candidates appearing in the re-examination.

He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all departments and agencies to ensure the successful conduct of the examination.

Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak assured full support from the police administration in implementing robust security measures and maintaining law and order at examination centres.