West Tripura bans loud DJ music in crowded areas, tightens Durga Puja safety measures

The West Tripura district administration has prohibited high-volume sound systems and DJ boxes in crowded areas during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, citing concerns over public safety, particularly for children, elderly people and those who are ill.

The directives were issued during a coordination meeting organised by the district administration at Hall No. 1 of Prajna Bhavan on October 12. The meeting was attended by West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, Traffic Superintendent Kanta Jangir, Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Maniklal Das, officials from various departments and representatives of clubs and puja committees.

Addressing the meeting, District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar urged puja organisers to work together to ensure that Sharadotsav is celebrated in a peaceful, orderly and safe environment. He said the administration had issued guidelines to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees and visitors.

Emphasising preparedness for power outages, Kumar asked puja committees to arrange alternative power backup systems or inverters at pandals. Where such arrangements are not possible, organisers were advised to install emergency lights capable of providing backup for at least four to five hours.

The administration also stressed the deployment of adequate volunteers familiar with the locality. Volunteers were advised to wear distinctively coloured caps or other visible identification marks so that visitors could easily approach them for assistance.

On noise control, the District Magistrate warned that strict legal action would be taken against those violating restrictions on loud music and DJ boxes in crowded areas. He referred to a recent incident in Pune in which a child reportedly died of a heart attack during immersion festivities amid excessive noise, highlighting the need to protect vulnerable people.

Medium-sized and large puja committees were also urged to arrange ambulances with temporary drivers, particularly during peak hours over the next five to six days, to ensure a prompt response to medical emergencies.

The administration directed organisers to prominently display emergency helpline numbers for the police, Agartala Municipal Corporation and puja committees at the entry and exit gates of pandals. The measure is intended to help visitors report missing children, missing persons or belongings and seek immediate assistance.

Each club has been instructed to install at least two to three CCTV cameras to monitor entry and exit points and the interiors of pandals. Organisers were also advised to use bright fluorescent signboards, such as orange or light green, to clearly mark entry and exit routes.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said the police administration had completed the necessary preparations to ensure peaceful and secure Durga Puja celebrations across the district. He added that no complaints regarding extortion for puja subscriptions had been received so far.

Traffic Superintendent Kanta Jangir announced that a ‘No Entry’ restriction would remain in force from October 17 to October 21, between 5 pm and 1 am. Vehicles and individuals requiring movement during the restricted hours must carry valid passes issued by the competent authority. Her office will also publish a detailed road map and traffic guidelines through the media.

Jangir urged residents and puja organisers not to leave bricks, sand or other construction materials on roads or in front of pandals, warning that these could obstruct traffic and emergency movement. Organisers were also asked to facilitate green corridors wherever necessary to allow emergency vehicles to move without obstruction.

The district administration said the measures are aimed at strengthening crowd management, emergency preparedness and public safety during the Durga Puja festivities.