The West Tripura District Police, alongside the Civil Administration, has ramped up security measures for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, while issuing a stern warning against extortion practices by puja organizers. This proactive approach aims to ensure a peaceful celebration amid increasing concerns over forceful subscriptions.

At a press conference held on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Dr. Kiran Kumar revealed that the district anticipates around 900 pujas this year, up from 889 in 2023. “So far, we have received 248 applications, and we are fully prepared for Durga Puja,” he stated. Dr. Kumar highlighted that a district-level meeting with all puja club representatives is scheduled for Wednesday, following the successful completion of sub-division meetings.

The security arrangements will include the installation of 253 fixed pickets, 30 CCTV cameras, 60 police assistance booths, 30 watchtowers, and 25 drop gates. In line with last year’s deployment, approximately 1,300 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles will be on duty, alongside additional police forces.

In addressing issues of extortion, the SP confirmed that two individuals from the Udichi Club have been summoned and denied permission to organize their puja following complaints. “We will not tolerate any forceful subscription collections,” he emphasized, urging club secretaries to adhere to the regulations.

Dr. Kumar also noted a decrease in overall law and order incidents, with property-related offenses down significantly from 108 cases in 2023 to 83 this year, and a remarkable 50% reduction in crimes against women. West District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar reassured the public that strict actions will be enforced against any organizations engaging in coercive practices, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to a peaceful and enjoyable Durga Puja.