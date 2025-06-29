West Tripura District Magistrate orders pipeline survey in Agartala amid surge in water-borne illnesses

West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar on Sunday, June 29 informed that directions have been issued on collecting water from underground tanks and households in the wake of water-borne illness complaints in Master Para area of Agartala city and said surveillance has been intensified along with instructions have been given to conduct a detailed survey of the water pipeline network.





As many as 70 people in the area have reportedly shown symptoms of water-borne diseases.

On Sunday, the West Tripura DM visited the affected area to inspect the situation firsthand and also interacted with local residents.





Speaking to reporters, Dr. Kumar said, “Since June 22, we have been receiving complaints from residents of Master Para under Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) regarding fever, dark yellow urine, and in some children, symptoms resembling hepatitis. Today, officials from all concerned departments and public representatives joined me during the visit, and a meeting was held on the spot.”





He added that residents had complained about dirty drinking water.





“Following this, directions were issued to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) and AMC to inspect water quality in the affected households and conduct a thorough survey of the water pipelines. Any old or damaged pipelines will need to be replaced. We have also instructed workers engaged in drain construction to avoid damaging drinking water pipelines so that drainage water does not mix with the water supply.”







The District Magistrate further said that the Chief Medical Officer’s office has instructed residents to boil drinking water for at least the next 15 days as a precautionary measure.





“An active health survey is currently underway. Two water samples were collected earlier and tested negative. However, we have now instructed authorities to collect fresh samples from underground tanks and household sources,” he added.







Dr. Kumar also informed that around 50 individuals have reported symptoms, while 10 are undergoing treatment.

“There is no epidemic situation. We are maintaining strict surveillance,” he assured.