West Tripura DM reviews preparedness for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, security tightened across centres

Ahead of the NEET (UG)-2026 Re-Examination scheduled for June 21, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Dr. Vishal Kumar conducted a comprehensive review of preparations to ensure the smooth, fair, and secure conduct of the examination.

The inspection focused on key areas including examination centre infrastructure, security arrangements, transportation facilities, inter-departmental coordination, and compliance with guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

During the review, Dr. Kumar stressed the importance of seamless coordination among all departments to facilitate a hassle-free examination process while maintaining transparency and integrity. Senior officials from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police also participated in the discussions.

Authorities informed that the re-examination will be conducted across West Tripura and Dhalai districts. West Tripura will host the examination at nine centres, while one centre has been designated in Dhalai district.

Approximately 4,300 candidates are expected to appear for the examination in West Tripura alone.

Addressing a press conference at the District Magistrate’s conference hall, Dr. Kumar assured that adequate security measures have been put in place, with senior administrative officials monitoring the process and security personnel deployed at all examination centres.

He further announced that a dedicated helpline number will be activated to assist candidates facing any difficulties during the examination period.

Officials have urged all candidates to reach their examination centres on time and strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination.