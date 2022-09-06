Some sigh of relief for the people of Agartala, who were spending sleepless nights with an increasing number of theft and robbery incidents in the recent past, as on Tuesday the West Tripura district police arrested three members of a burglar gang with the help of alert locals.



Sankar Debnath, SP West Tripura said, “The district police managed to arrest one Samir Mia, who was wanted as his video was captured in CCTV camera footage in a flat of posh Ramnagar area where he along with few other gang members committed a theft.”



He added, “On the basis of the video evidence police had raided his house a day ago in the bordering Gol Chakkar area but could not find him. Meantime, police have assigned a few of its sources at the bus stops and railway stations along with his photo. Today, when he was trying to move out of the state the source identified him at Chandrapur inter-state bus terminal and with the help of locals tied him and alerted the police.”



Immediately police reached the spot and arrested him.



During interrogation, he accepted his crime and also disclosed names of a few other associates among whom two more identified as one Rana Mia and one Mamon Mia who use to buy the stolen items were also arrested.



Later during a search of their houses, the police recovered some of the stolen items including precious gold ornament and costly watches.



Police are further interrogating them to arrest a few more of their partners but there are apprehensions that some of them may have crossed over to Bangladesh to avoid arrest.



Police is in constant touch with the BSF who are communicating with their counterparts on the other side of the border.



Meantime, in a separate incident the Battala outpost on the basis of specific information Monday late night raided the house of one Rajib Mia a resident of the bordering Rajnagar area, and arrested 16 Bangladesh citizens.



The arrested Bangladesh citizen including a few aged persons was reportedly living in that house for the last fifteen days according to locals who informed the police and demanded the arrest of the house owner as they alleged that incident of crime like theft and burglary has increased in the past few days and involvement of people from across the border in such crime is common.



The arrested Bangladesh citizen was produced in a local court today and later sent to the judicial custody.



The SP West Tripura viewed that police are alert and in constant coordination with the BSF.