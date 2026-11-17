The West Tripura district administration has initiated steps to establish a temporary District De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Agartala to support people struggling with drug addiction and help them reintegrate into society.

A meeting to discuss the proposed centre was held at the Conference Hall of the West Tripura District Magistrate’s Office and chaired by District Magistrate and Collector Dr Vishal Kumar.

During the meeting, Dr Kumar said the centre would be set up at the Swabalamban Training Institute in Camp Bazar, Agartala. He stressed the need for adequate financial resources and qualified personnel to ensure its smooth functioning.

He also called for better coordination among government departments and suggested identifying a nodal agency to oversee the initiative.

The District Magistrate emphasised the importance of providing skill development and vocational training to beneficiaries to help them become self-reliant and return to the mainstream of society.

He also highlighted the role of voluntary organisations and NGOs in generating awareness against drug abuse, urging the Police Administration and the Departments of Social Welfare and Social Education to strengthen anti-drug awareness initiatives.

The Health Department was asked to ensure necessary medical treatment and healthcare services for people affected by drug addiction.

Representatives from the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, West Tripura Police, Tripura State AIDS Control Society, Health Department, Social Welfare and Social Education Department, and various NGOs attended the meeting.

The proposed centre is expected to provide rehabilitation support and facilitate the social reintegration of people affected by drug addiction.