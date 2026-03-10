‘What happened to Bezbaruah Committee report?’ Pradyot Manikya on fresh racial attack in Delhi

Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, chief of Tipra Motha Party, has strongly condemned the recent alleged racial attack on two individuals from the Northeast in Malviya Nagar near the Saket Court Complex in New Delhi, calling the incident “disheartening and sickening” for people from the region.

Reacting to the incident on social media, Debbarma wrote that such attacks on people from the Northeast continue to take place despite past assurances and institutional measures.

“Another day another incident where someone from Northeast is bullied and racially targeted in Delhi (this time at the Saket Court). I wonder what happened to the Bezbaruah Committee report which had been formed after the death of Nido Tania (remember him),” he said.

Debbarma was referring to the recommendations made by the Bezbaruah Committee, constituted by the Union government following the death of Nido Tania, a student from Arunachal Pradesh who died in 2014 after an alleged racially motivated assault in Delhi.

The Tipra Motha leader said the latest incident highlights the continuing vulnerability of people from the Northeast living in the national capital and other metropolitan cities.

“Today’s incident is disheartening and sickening for every Northeastern person,” he added.

The comments came after reports emerged that two individuals from the Northeast, including a transgender woman from Assam and another person from Manipur, were allegedly attacked by a group of youths in a park near the Saket court area. According to the victims’ family members, the attackers allegedly used a knife and a belt during the assault after the victims objected to remarks passed at them.

The incident has triggered renewed outrage on social media, with several activists and public figures demanding stricter action against racial discrimination and better protection for people from the Northeast residing in the national capital.

The Bezbaruah Committee Report is a set of recommendations prepared in 2014 to address racial discrimination, harassment, and safety concerns faced by people from India’s Northeast living in other parts of the country, especially metropolitan cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurgaon.

Why the committee was formed

The committee was constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in February 2014 under the chairmanship of M. P. Bezbaruah, a member of the North Eastern Council.

It was formed after the racially motivated assault and death of Nido Tania, a student from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi in January 2014. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and highlighted the vulnerability of Northeast residents in mainland Indian cities.

Key objectives

The committee was tasked with:

Examining the problems faced by people from the Northeast living outside the region

Investigating racial discrimination and safety concerns

Recommending legal, administrative, and awareness measures to protect them

Major recommendations

The committee proposed several measures, including:

1. Stronger legal provisions against racial discrimination

It recommended amendments to the Indian Penal Code to specifically criminalise acts that insult or attack a person on the basis of race, ethnicity, or appearance.

2. Special police mechanisms: Dedicated Northeast cells in police departments

Appointment of nodal officers to handle complaints

Better response systems for harassment cases

3. Helplines and support systems: Police in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru were asked to provide special helpline numbers for Northeast residents.

4. Legal assistance: The Delhi State Legal Services Authority empanelled lawyers, including women advocates, to assist Northeast victims of discrimination or violence.

5. Awareness and sensitisation: The report emphasised educating the wider public about Northeast cultures and communities to reduce stereotypes and racial bias.

6. Accommodation and grievance redressal

Measures were suggested to address discrimination faced by Northeast residents while renting accommodation or accessing services.

Implementation

The government accepted the recommendations and issued advisories to states and union territories to establish mechanisms to prevent attacks on people from the Northeast. Several measures such as special helplines, police nodal officers, and legal aid systems were implemented.

Why it is still discussed

Whenever racial attacks on Northeast people occur, public figures and activists often refer to the Bezbaruah Committee report to question whether its recommendations have been fully implemented and whether enforcement mechanisms are strong enough.

That is why leaders like Pradyot Manikya Debbarma invoked the report after the recent alleged racial attack near Saket in Delhi.