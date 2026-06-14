What is NCPI? Little-known party claims presence in Tripura and Bengal

The Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI), a little-known political outfit formed in 2022, continues to maintain a limited presence in West Bengal and Tripura, according to a party leader.

The party fielded four candidates in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections.

These included Jahangir Ali from Kailashahar constituency in Unakoti district, Barjeda Tripura from Chawmanu constituency, Krishna Kumar Debbarma from Ambassa constituency, and Rita Shil Halam from Karamchara Constituency in Dhalai district.

Speaking to India Today NE over the phone, NCPI leader and candidate Jahangir Ali stated that the party has established a footprint in both West Bengal and Tripura.

"We have no president here in Tripura it. But we have a convener who is looking after the party, and his name is Shantanu Dey," Ali said.

When asked about recent reports suggesting that a faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may merge with the NCPI, Ali said the matter remains unclear.

"I also heard about it. However, we have not received any confirmation, and the matter is not yet clear," he said.

Ali further informed that besides him, only three other individuals are actively associated with the party in Tripura.

Political observers and analysts, however, describe the NCPI as a marginal political entity with negligible organisational presence in Tripura.

The party's headquarter is in Howrah, West Bengal.

According to them, the party lacks several core institutional features generally associated with a viable political organisation, including a clearly defined leadership structure, an extensive organisational network, and a stable grassroots cadre base.

Analysts also point out that the party does not appear to maintain a significant statewide presence and currently has no designated president in Tripura. Its activities have remained largely limited since its formation, with little evidence of expansion beyond a handful of members and candidates.