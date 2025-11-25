‘When Northeast speaks together, Delhi must listen’: Pradyot calls for unity ahead of Agartala rally

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that the Government of India will have no choice but to take the Northeast seriously when the region speaks in one collective voice. He asserted that the problems faced by the states are common and rooted in decades of discrimination and neglect.

Addressing the media ahead of a mass rally scheduled for November 27 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Pradyot said the Tipra Motha’s programme had faced repeated delays due to denial of permission. “It was supposed to be held on the 7th, but permission was denied. Then it was shifted to the 15th, which was also cancelled. Now it will be held on the 27th. The ground will finally be handed over to us tomorrow at 10 PM,” he said, calling the delay “strange” given that CPIM and Congress rallies received clearance without difficulty.

Pradyot said the upcoming rally would reflect a broader regional unity and not target any political party. “This time, we are not alone. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will come and speak for regional parties—not against BJP or CPIM. From Nagaland, former Minister and BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, who resigned recently, will also join us. Leaders from Manipur, Gorkhaland, Dima Hasao, the Tai Ahom community of Assam, and several others will stand with us on one platform,” he said.

He claimed attempts were being made to obstruct the event by influencing vehicle owners not to provide transport to party workers. “They think that by doing this, the Tiprasa will bow down. We will not bow down. This is 2025. Today’s Tiprasa may have less money, but we have courage,” he said.

Calling the gathering a ‘One North East’ rally, Pradyot said the aim is to unite the region on issues that affect all its people. “Our problems are the same—we have been discriminated against and looked down upon. When the entire Northeast speaks together, the Government of India will have to take us seriously. That is why we have decided to come under one platform to speak for our people.”

He appealed to supporters to maintain peace. “Come peacefully and return home peacefully after the programme,” he urged.