In a shocking incident, a housewife in Tripura allegedly killed her husband and then surrendered to the police. The incident took place on April 27 at Amarpur sub-division under the Gomati district.

According to the police from Birganj Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Prem Guru Jamatia. He used to physically torture his wife, Kajal Kanya Jamatia, mostly when he was in an inebriated condition. Tired of the abuse, the housewife reportedly hacked her husband with a chopper, leading to his death.

“Today morning the housewife Kajal Kanya Jamatia came into the police station and confessed her crime. After receiving her details, a team of police rushed to the spot and found Prem Guru Jamatia lying on a pool of blood. We have also recovered the weapon which Kajal has used to kill her husband”, said police.

The police further revealed that Prem Guru had become a habitual drunkard after he lost two of his five daughters who used to live with him and his wife. During interrogation, locals revealed that Prem Guru had always suspected his wife of being involved in an extramarital affair, but no one in the village had ever raised any fingers against Kajal.

A quarrel broke out between the couple on April 27 morning, which eventually led to the gruesome incident. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.