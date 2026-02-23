'Will ensure these women get due justice': Pradyot Debbarma after Delhi racism row

Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has slammed the racial abuse faced by three women from Northeast India in Delhi, stressing their patriotism deserves respect, not ridicule.

“It’s because of the patriotism of Arunachalis that not one Chinese soldier can enter our country, yet they have to be subjected to racism and ridicule. This not only hurts but humiliates the very essence of where our country is headed. Will see that these women are given due justice,” Debbarma posted on social media.

A case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating the women tenants, police confirmed. The FIR invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Section 79 for words or acts insulting a woman's modesty, Section 351(2) for criminal intimidation, Section 196 for promoting enmity between groups on grounds of race or origin, and Section 3(5) for acts by several persons with common intent.

The accused are Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, both from Malviya Nagar. The clash erupted around 3:30 pm onFebruary 20, when the women oversaw electrical work in their flat. Dust from drilling allegedly fell into the neighbours' flat below, prompting Singh and Jain to confront them upstairs. The tenants reported mental harassment and humiliation, with no physical injuries.

Police stated they will pursue further legal action as required.